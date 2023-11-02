Italy-based tech company WSense has completed a €9 million ($9.5 million) fundraise led by investment firm SWEN Capital's ocean fund, Blue Ocean.

The investment will allow the startup to pursue international expansion, and ramp up sales and operations particularly in Europe and Middle East.

The blue-tech company develops wireless underwater monitoring and communication systems. The technology makes it possible to collect underwater data at an unprecedented scale, and open up new possibilities including sustainable data-driven aquaculture.

One of the company's customers is Norway-based seafood group Leroy.