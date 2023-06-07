Scotland-based aquaculture technology company Ace Aquatec has secured a £2.5million (€2.5 million/$3.1 million) investment from UK-based cleantech investor Earth Capital.

Ace Aquatec specializes in in-water electric stunners, marine mammal protection devices, biomass cameras, and sea lice removal systems.

The Dundee-based supplier's current investors include Netherlands-based aquaculture investment firm Aqua Spark and Scotland-based venture capital firm Chroma Ventures.

The company will use the new investment to expand its presence and distributor networks and hire more staff.