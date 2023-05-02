Norway-based plastic recycling service firm Aion, a spinoff of Norwegian krill harvest company Aker BioMarine, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with tech giant Microsoft to pursue the the scaling of the digital traceability of recycled plastic products.

Aion and Microsoft Norway will work jointly to scale Aion’s digital platform, Aion Loop, and explore how Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services can accelerate innovation and the adoption of circular products.

Aion works across industries, but has several projects in the seafood sector, including with feed giants BioMar and Skretting, as well as with the at-sea processor of Alaska pollock and Pacific hake, American Seafoods.