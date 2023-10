Austrian startup Revo Foods, which specializes in 3D food printing, is looking to 2025 as it aims to move into the US market.

The company recently launched its new 3D-printed plant-based salmon fillet in the REWE supermarket chain, one of Germany's biggest retailers.

"We are still in the early stages of planning and also the timeline might change as we take more concrete steps," Robin Simsa, Revo Foods’ CEO, told IntraFish, adding the United States is high on the company's priority list.