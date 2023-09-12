Austrian startup Revo Foods, which specializes in 3D food printing, is launching its new 3D-printed plant-based salmon fillet in the REWE supermarket chain, one of Germany's biggest retailers.

The mycoprotein-based fillet will be the world's first 3D-printed food that is available in supermarkets, according to the company.

For the past few years, the company has expanded its sales of its plant-based alternative smoked salmon in several retailers in Europe.

Its newest fillet product's main ingredient is mycoprotein created from filamentous fungi, the company said.

The mycoprotein ingredient is the result of a co-development between Revo Foods and the Swedish startup Mycorena, with a protein base engineered specifically for 3D printing purposes, according to the companies.

Revo Foods, which started in 2020, has two patents on a new technology for continuous 3D printing of proteins, and has been funded with €7 million ($6.5 million) to date.