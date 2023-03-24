Lidl, one of the largest supermarket chains in Germany, made a landmark commitment to dramatically reduce the volume of its meat-based protein purchases in favor of plant-based options by 2025. But how the will impact the seafood sector remains unclear.

"The production of animal products has the biggest impact on the environment globally. The more plant-based products we consume, the more we are doing for the environment, for biodiversity, and for our own health," Lidl said in its announcement.

"We need a more conscious diet to feed ourselves within our planetary limits,” Lidl Chief Buyer Christoph Graf said following the retail chain's announcement.