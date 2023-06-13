A new poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Walton Family Foundation found that 83 percent of US adults consider the health of the ocean and its ability to provide seafood as personally important.

The Walton Family Foundation supplies grants to a wide array of global ocean and seafood initiatives. Its board includes Lukas Walton, the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton and backer of investment group S2G Ventures, whose portfolio includes artificial intelligence company ReelData, nanobubble technology company Moleaer, and alternative seafood producers The Plant Based Seafood Company and Wildtype, among others.

The poll highlights a strong consensus among consumers regarding the need to take action to safeguard the world's oceans and fish populations.

The survey's findings reveal that consumers are increasingly worried about the negative consequences of climate change on ocean health, fish populations, and overall food security.

"Climate-resilient fisheries bolster both food security and the environment. We urge leaders to adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses both these critical issues simultaneously," said Moira McDonald, director of the Walton Family Foundation's environment program.

The poll highlighted the following trends: