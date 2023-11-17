US television channel PBS will air a new docuseries next summer focusing on blue food technologies that can help feed the planet's population as well as help save threatened seas.

The three-part docuseries series, called "Hope In The Water" highlights stories of innovators, farmers, and fishermen working toward more sustainable ocean activities.

Award-winning producer and writer David E. Kelley and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern are behind the project.

Hollywood producer and salmon farmer David E. Kelley is founder and chairman of Riverence, a land-based aquaculture company producing steelhead trout in Idaho, and producing salmon eggs in Rochester, Washington.

