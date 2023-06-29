The United Nations, in what it is calling a "historic" deal, adopted an agreement to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, covering over two-thirds of the ocean.

The agreement addresses four key issues, including establishing a framework for a fair sharing of benefits arising from activities with respect to marine genetic resources of areas beyond national jurisdiction; ensuring that such activities benefit all of humanity; and establishing area-based management tools, including marine protected areas, to conserve and sustainably manage vital habitats and species in the high seas and the international seabed area.