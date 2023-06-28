UK-based seaweed company Ocean Harvest Technology Group reported positive results on a recent trial on feed efficacy for catfish and shrimp and other species.

The trials show the company's seaweed blends can deliver strong results in performance and production economics in a sustainable manner, the company said.

"We are pleased to announce the results from the recently completed feed trials, and the results demonstrate the efficacy of the feed across a range of species," Ocean Harvest Technology CEO Mark Williams said.