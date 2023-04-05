UK-based seaweed company Ocean Harvest Technology has listed on the AIM stock exchange in London.

The placing raised GBP6 million (€6.8 million/$7.5 million).

"The proceeds will partly be used to invest in research and development, sales and to build up its global supply chain," Ocean Harvest Technology CEO Mark Williams told IntraFish.



The company produces feed from multi-species seaweed blends, and about 15 percent of its current revenue comes from the aquaculture sector, William said.

The company currently focusses on salmon feed and it has one unnamed customer that sells into the Chilean salmon market, Williams said.