Plant-based products account for the vast majority of items in the emerging alternative-seafood space, but the outlook for cell-based seafood products is much more promising and has been strengthened this year by two policy rulings in the United States and the Netherlands.
These emerging companies could dramatically reshape how seafood is produced and sold around the world
The cell-cultured seafood sector is picking up steam, but unlike the plant-based seafood industry, cell-based has the potential to reshape the global seafood supply chain.
16 July 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 16 July 2023 3:01 GMT
