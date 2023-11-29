Faroes-based salmon farmer Bakkafrost flew its product Tuesday on the world’s first 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) flight across the Atlantic by a commercial airline.

In collaboration with Virgin Atlantic and Kuehne+Nagel, Bakkafrost flew its salmon from London to New York on the the milestone flight.

“We are committed to being a sustainable business in every sense and with the increasing focus on sustainable exports and airfreight across the world, this SAF approach is an important development for the future,” said Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen.