While Thai Union, Nueva Pescanova and Nomad Foods led the sustainability ranking of what the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) deems the 30 "most influential" seafood companies in the world, most seafood firms are failing to move fast enough in their adoption of United Nations sustainability goals, said the group.

Seafood companies are not improving fast enough on key sustainability challenges, says global benchmarking study.

The WBA published new research Tuesday, evaluating 30 large companies operating in the seafood industry, who collectively represent about a quarter of the sector’s revenue.