Recent class action lawsuits, including some filed by consumers of Conagra-owned Mrs. Paul's and Van de Kamps frozen fish and Bumble Bee's canned tuna alleging they were harmed by the use of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) eco-labeling on their products, could lead to companies needing more than a certification label to market themselves as sustainable.

That's what Arlin Wasserman, founder and managing director of Changing Tastes, a US-based food strategy consultancy, told IntraFish could result from US courts taking a closer look at how companies promote their sustainability through eco-labels such as the MSC's.