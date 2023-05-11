UK-based seaweed startup Carbon Kapture has launched its first seaweed farm by partnering with shellfish farmers in Ireland.

Carbon Kapture's first farm has the capacity to grow about 11,000 metric tons of seaweed per year, which would make it one of the largest seaweed farms in the world, according to the company.

"Our partnership with shellfish farmers is a game-changer for the industry and for the fight against climate change," Carbon Kapture Co-Founder Howard Gunstock said.

The company has developed a business model whereby its customers can sponsor seaweed grown on ropes to absorb carbon emissions directly from the sea. It then converts the seaweed into biochar, a stable form of carbon that can be used to enrich soil and reduce the need for fertilizer.

The group plans to establish a global network of 200 farms over the next 10 years, the company said.