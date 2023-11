Swedish plant-based seafood company Hooked Foods has reached a deal with one of Germany's leading retailers, which will begin selling the company's salmon and tuna alternatives.

Hooked is launching the product in between 250 and 500 REWE stores. The product range includes plant-based salmon, tuna and seafood spreads.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring our Swedish plant-based seafood range to Germany,” Hooked CEO and co-Founder Tom Johansson said.