Plant-based salmon company Plantish has rebranded to Oshi ahead of the Israeli-based startup's launch in US restaurants later this year.

The company also announced a collaboration agreement with retail chain Coop to roll out its whole-cut salmon, initially in the Switzerland in 2025, and later expand into other EU nations.

“The name Oshi symbolizes the ocean. We believe that by crafting plant-based seafood that is better than the real thing we can offer delicious alternatives while working towards restoring the health of our oceans,” Oshi CEO and co-founder Ofek Ron told Vegconomist.