Austrian plant-based company Eat Happy has launched three new plant-based fish sushi products, according to Vegconomist.

The products, two salmon and one tuna item, are being trialed across three Austrian towns. The products are set to expand nationally throughout Austria after the test phase.

The company, which also sells plant-based Asian snacks and ice creams, is represented in about 2,500 sites across Europe.

Last year, the group launched a new range of plant-based sushi creations called OnlyPlants which incorporates sushi boxes, one bowl, and a side salad.

“We see the proportion of those eating a purely vegan diet rising steadily,” Eat Happy CEO Peter Sturm told the Vegconomist of the reason behind the launch.

