Norway-based salmon famer Nova Sea is launching the world's first recycled salmon netpen.
The netpen is completely made from recycled plastic and will soon be tested at a site in Nordland, in northern Norway.
The recycled cage comes from Nova Sea's own old netpens, and has been developed with Norway-based Akva Group.
