The Norwegian government is proposing to make all new service vessels, including well boats used extensively in the country's salmon farming sector, electric by mid-2024 in a bid to cut emissions.

While few sector executives disagree with the aim, many see the timeframe as unrealistic due to the current lack of charging stations.

There is little capacity on the power grid and a lack of lines, which makes it difficult for all new service vessels to reach zero emissions already next year, Seafood Norway said.