This year's UN climate change conference, COP28, faced several uphill battles even before the meeting began.

The conference was held in the fossil-fuel producing United Arab Emirates, not the best optics. Additionally, 2023 was recently confirmed as the warmest year on record, adding to the urgency of some solutions to the mounting climate-change crisis.

And while much of the discussions during the week-long conference centered around fossil fuels and the energy transition, the food industry like never before was lauded as being a key part of the climate solution, UN Global Compact senior ocean advisor Wenche Gronbrekk told IntraFish.