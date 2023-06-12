After taking legal action to close down Alaska's southeast king salmon troll fishery this summer, Washington state-based NGO Wild Fish Conservancy now intends to file a petition under the federal Endangered Species Act to list and designate critical habitat for king salmon in some parts of Alaska.

While that petition has not been formally filed, it sets a dangerous precedent for using the Endangered Species Act (ESA) as a tool to deal with a stock that faces "low productivity," Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lange, told IntraFish.