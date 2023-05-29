Olamur, a multi-stakeholder project that aims to bring together the aquaculture and offshore wind sectors, has reached the final stages of permitting and logistics and will soon start to tackle regulatory aspects for its sites.

The project could improve understanding of how aquaculture and wind farms can work together.

Olamur is focused on raising rainbow trout, mussels and kelp, and the farming sites will be located in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

“We are currently focusing on these low-trophic species, as we want as low footprint as possible,” Sintef Ocean Research Scientist Emily Cowan told IntraFish.