Salmon farming companies once again stood out as top producers of sustainable protein in a new ranking from investment consortium Coller FAIRR.

The award-nominated Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index assesses the sustainability performance of 60 of the largest publicly listed animal protein producers. Its members account for $71.5 trillion (€66.8 trillion) in managed investments.

Mowi took the top spot on the ranking, followed by Grieg Seafood and Leroy. Bakkafrost and SalMar were also within the top 10 group of producers that also ranked as low-risk companies when it came to several sustainability factors.