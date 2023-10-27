More crab originating from Russian waters will now be allowed to carry the Marine Stewardship Council eco-label, a key certification for selling seafood in international markets.

The Russian Association of the Far Eastern Crab Catchers gained the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification on Oct. 12 for its three main crab fisheries, red king crab, blue king crab and opilio snow crab, in the Sea of Okhotsk.

The MSC certification, which is good for five years, applies specifically to the red king crab fishery in the West Kamchatka and Kamchatka-Kuril subzones, blue king crab fishery in the West Kamchatka subzone and opilio snow crab fishery in the North Sea of Okhotsk subzone.