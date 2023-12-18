The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a new technical memo that looks at killer whale entanglements in Alaska since 1991.

The document provides comprehensive detail of 37 reported killer whale entanglement cases in Alaska over the past three decades, with 20 of those entanglements caused by trawl gear, according to NOAA.

Alaska trawl net entanglements comprised the majority of reported killer whale entanglements in Alaska, said NOAA. Commercial flatfish trawls in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI) were responsible for 13 entanglements.