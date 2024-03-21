Sweden's leading retail chain is testing the possibility of farming seafood in a land-based facility located in the parking lot of one of its stores.

ICA, which has about 1,300 stores in the country and a market share of 36 percent, is partnering with food tech company Agtira to test the project at its store in Ostersund, in northern Sweden.

Agtira is already providing the store with vegetables from its greenhouse located next to the parking lot, and the pending recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) farm is currently being built alongside the greenhouse.