The challenge of plastic waste in the seafood industry is becoming an increasingly important challenge to solve.

A new EU directive regarding plastic recycling and reuse was implemented last year, and companies are also now under new reporting requirements following the EU's taxonomy classification system, which establishes a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities for companies.

Several countries have -- or are in the process of -- tightening the rules around plastics. In France, legislation affecting seafood packaging was recently introduced to help with the self-sorting and recycling of domestic packaging.