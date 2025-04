A panel debate at the Blue Food Innovation Summit in London, featuring (left to right): Laure Boissat, ocean lead at FAIRR Initiative; Ruth Hoban, head of sustainability at New England Seafood International; Huw Thomas, executive director at Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability; Sebastien Metz, development manager at Prism; and Helen Packer, Seafood Stewardship Index lead at World Benchmarking Alliance.

Photo: IntraFish