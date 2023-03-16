Global service firm ADEC Innovations has acquired Australia-based seaweed group Southern Ocean Carbon Company (SOCC).

The deal also includes the acquisition of Australia-based vessel certification company Kedge.

SOCC aims to commercialize giant kelp and other seaweed production for carbon capture by growing seaweed in Southern Tasmania.

Having the support of ADEC Innovations will allow us to realize our goals of expanding our marine assurance and seaweed aquaculture practices, Kedge and SOCC Founder and Managing Director Adam Brancher said.

Kedge and SOCC employees will join ADEC Innovations' 4,000 workforce.