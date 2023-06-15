German-based alternative seafood startup BettaFish is launching a new plant-based tuna product, according to Hong-Kong based media outlet Green Queen.

The Berlin-based company has created a seaweed-based tuna substitute that is also free of soy and wheat.

The canned tuna product, Tu-Nah, will soon be available via a waiting list.

BettaFish claims it has prevented 122 metric tons of tuna and 124 metric tons of bycatch from being consumed since its launch in 2021.

The company was founded by Deniz Ficicioglu and Jacob von Manteuffel in 2021.