Food giant Nestlé is introducing a range of plant-based alternatives to a popular seafood product, further expanding its portfolio of alternative seafood items.

The new Garden Gourmet branded products from Nestlé, which has sales of over $100 billion (€97.6 billion) across its global operations, include substitutes for breaded fish fillets, nuggets and fish fingers.

"These new fish alternatives are the result of our expertise in plant-based proteins and our strong commitment to deliver innovations that meet consumers expectations," Nestlé global head of R&D Torsten Pohl said.