The fisheries and aquaculture sectors are not yet included in the EU taxonomy classification system but the officials are working on adding sectors, and it is possible that fisheries will be included in the next update.
While the fishery sector was included in EU's draft version earlier this year, it was later dropped from the final proposal which was published in June. The aquaculture sector was not included in the initial draft.
The EU taxonomy is a classification system establishing a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities.