The EU is proposing a new directive aimed at combating greenwashing by setting minimum criteria for companies making environmental claims about their products or services, as well as for environmental labeling programs.

The Draft Green Claims Directive, proposed March 22 by the European Commission, is part of the EU's Circular Economy Package and Green Deal, a set of policy initiatives aimed at making Europe climate-neutral by 2050.

The EU proposal applies to “green claims," which refers to any message or representation that states or implies that a product or company has a positive or no impact on the environment or is less damaging to the environment than other products or company.