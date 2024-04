Holland America Line has become the first global cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) chain of custody certifications, the company said Monday.

All 11 vessels in the Seattle-based company's fleet have obtained chain of custody certification to serve MSC and ASC eco-labeled seafood.

The full rollout begins on five Holland America ships next month at the beginning of the European and Canada/New England cruising seasons.