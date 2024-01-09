Colombian farmed rainbow trout producers are celebrating this week's upgrade to a "good alternative" rating by the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch seafood sustainability rating service.

The rating is used by US retailers, restaurants and consumers to guide them in purchasing seafood produced in a sustainable manner. A four-tiered system ranks hundreds of popular seafood items as either "avoid," "good alternative," "certified," or "best choice."

Improved organization among the industry's established producers, Cesar Pinzon, president of producers trade body Fedacua, told IntraFish, helped pave the way for the improved rating.