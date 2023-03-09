American Seafoods, the largest at-sea processor of Alaska pollock and Pacific hake, and Norwegian start-up Aion, owned by Norwegian industrial conglomerate Aker, have created a partnership to repurpose plastic waste for new purposes.

The companies said their first project together has already demonstrated that polypropylene and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) from retired midwater trawl nets can be recycled and re-manufactured into serving trays for use in quick-service restaurants and foodservice settings.

Aion has developed a concept called ‘circularity as a service’ that has helped American Seafoods divert what would otherwise be thrown away into a "valuable resource loops" with documented reductions in CO2 emissions, in landfill waste and an overall reduced plastic footprint in the supply chain, according to the companies.