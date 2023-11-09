Alternative seafood company Ordinary Seafood is bringing two products to the German market.

The products “Ordinary Tuna” and “Ordinary Smoky Salmon” will be available in Metro's stores from November in cities across Germany including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

Metro Group is one of Germany's largest retailers.

Ordinary Seafood has developed a capital-efficient co-manufacturing model with a daily production capacity of over 10 metric tons, which enables rapid expansion in Germany and across Europe, according to an article in theVegconomist.