Alaska's salmon fishery should be recertified to the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) standard, according to the certification agency conducting the reassessment.

MRAG Americas published its final determination report on the fishery on March 21, finding that all salmon harvesting regions across the state meet the requirements for certification.

In 2000, Alaska salmon became the second fishery to receive MSC certification. This is the fifth MSC assessment of the fishery since then.

Once again, the issue of hatchery supplementation, which primarily takes place in Southeast Alaska, was raised in the report.