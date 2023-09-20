The Alaska community development quota (CDQ) group Coastal Villages Region Fund (CVRF) has come out against a proposed national marine sanctuary in Alaska's Pribilof Islands, citing its harm to CDQ fishing resources in the Bering Sea.
Latest Jobs
Alaska CDQ group comes out against proposed marine sanctuary
The proposed marine sanctuary could impact the CDQ's social and economic programs that rely on Alaska pollock Bering Sea fishing revenue.
20 September 2023 12:00 GMT Updated 20 September 2023 12:00 GMT
By