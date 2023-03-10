Norway-based recycling service firm Aion, which this week signed a partnership with American Seafoods, is planning to raise further capital next year.

“We will go to the market again in mid-2024 with an updated company strategy,” Aion CEO Runa Haug Khoury told IntraFish on the sidelines of the NASF conference in Bergen this week.

This updated company strategy partly focuses on offering companies’ bespoke advisory services on plastic recycling.

Aion, which was spun off from Norwegian krill harvest company Aker BioMarine in 2020, aims to scale the recycling of plastic.