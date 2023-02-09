Maine's seafood industry largely agrees it was the right call for the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery to drop its effort to renew its current Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) eco-label, with some saying the certification isn't crucial for the shellfish.

The client group representing the fishery, the Maine Certified Sustainable Lobster Association (MSCLA), a consortium of Maine lobstermen, processors and dealers, stopped the recertification process formally last week.

The MSC suspended the lobster fishery in December after a July court ruling found regulations intended to reduce the risk of the Maine lobster fishery to endangered right whales do not meet the legal requirements of the US Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.