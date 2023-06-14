Norway-based feed giant Skretting’s total carbon emissions increased last year compared to its baseline year of 2018, mainly due to production increases across the group.
The Nutreco-owned group increased its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 23 percent, and Scope 3 emissions by 16 percent.
Categorizing emissions: What are the "Scopes"?
A company’s emissions has been classified into three categories: scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3.
- Scope 1 emissions include direct emissions from the company’s owned or controlled sources.