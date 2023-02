Norwegian salmon trader Bjorn Aspheim was only supposed to move to Spain for two years. 17 years later, he is still there.

"I think I was the first wild person that tried to do this, but I didn’t know what I knew today," Aspheim said wryly.

"If I had known the what I know today I would have done something more intelligent with my life."

The 'it" is the building of Europe's largest indoor shrimp farm, Noray Seafood, 300 km from the nearest coast, in Medina del Campo, 160 km northwest of Madrid.