This story is the second in a three-part series about the growth of China’s shrimp industry. Click here for a story on Chinese production growth and check back later this week for a story about feed supply to the sector.







While shrimp production in China is rising fast, the country’s ambitious new wave of farmers is contending with a combination of low prices, high costs and a wave of cheap frozen imports that could stall the industry’s development.

Despite booming domestic production, the Chinese market was flooded with around 1 million tons of imported shrimp last year.