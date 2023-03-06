The relationship between the mangrove conservation community and the world's shrimp farmers has historically been adversarial, with the former long casting the latter as the bad guy, responsible for the destruction of a vital environmental resource.

But today it would seem the interaction between shrimp producers and the fate of the world's mangroves is not so black and white, offering an opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to a key environmental resource and improve their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) stories.