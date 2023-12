The results of marketing initiatives in the avocado industry are impressive.

Per capita consumption in the United States increased by more than 278 percent between 2000 and 2021 thanks to a targeted industry-wide drive in the 1990s to grow demand.

This is one of the case studies featured in a new report from the Global Shrimp Forum Foundation rounding up key areas of marketing development that could help put an end to the rollercoaster ride of shrimp demand and prices.