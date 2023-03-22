A pilot indoor shrimp farm nestled in the heart of foodie-centric southern California is ready to take its model further afield. Having worked for two years through the chaos of the pandemic, TransparentSea is now ready to start building two new commercial farms.

Work towards its first, in the Southwest of the United States, has already begun, with a second possible North American location it can't yet share in the planning stage, Founder and CEO Steve Sutton told IntraFish.

Its current project, a pilot farm, kicked off in 2020 in a leased industrial building in Downey, about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.