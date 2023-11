The already sluggish global shrimp market is facing a new hurdle. It now appears shrimp buyers in China will be purchasing significantly less shrimp for upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

"It is very clear the market has reached a tipping point now," said Roda International Vice President of business development Pablo Resnik. Photo: intrafish

"The next one or two weeks is critical window for producers as it’s their last opportunity to sell and ship shrimp in time for Chinese New Year," said Pablo Resnik, vice president of business development for Brazil-based seafood supplier Roda International.